Identification of bodies continues, says Armenian military

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian authorities continue the process of identification of bodies of the victims of the Artsakh war, the Defense Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the search and retrieval and exchange of MIAs is underway with the involvement of the Russian peacekeepers and the Red Cross.

