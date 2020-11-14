Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 November

Evacuated citizens of Artsakh start returning home

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The citizens of Artsakh who were evacuated to Armenia during the war are already returning to their homes.

11 passenger buses provided by the Yerevan City Hall are transporting a group of residents back to Stepanakert City from the Armenian capital. 

Artsakh residents from Stepanakert and Martuni had gathered near the Yerevan City Hall to board the buses.

Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan had told the President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan that the Armenian capital will provide the transportation.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan




