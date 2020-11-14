Armenian CDC reports 1472 new cases of COVID-19

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. 1472 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 115855, the Armenian Centers for Disease Control reported. 3697 tests were conducted.

With 1989 reported recoveries over the past day, the total number of recoveries reached 74105.

41 people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the death toll to 1738. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 448 other people (8 in the past 24 hours) infected with the virus, who died because of other pre-existing illnesses, according to healthcare authorities.

The number of active cases as of 11:00, November 14 stood at 39564.

