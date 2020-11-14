20 aircraft carrying Russian peacekeepers arrive in Armenia over last 24 hours

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. 20 Russian IL-76 aircraft carrying peacekeeping troops and materiel arrived in Armenia over the past 24 hours for deployment to Nagorno Karabakh.

On November 13 Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu had said at a briefing with President Vladimir Putin that up to 25 flights are carried out in one day. More than 1100 peacekeepers had already been transported as of November 13. The peacekeeping mission in Karabakh will be comprised from a total of 1960 troops, 90 armored vehicles, 380 other vehicles and special materiel.

