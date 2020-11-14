Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 November

Artsakh military chief meets with Russian peacekeeping contingent commander

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Defense Minister and Commander of the Defense Army Lt. General Mikayel Arzumanyan held a meeting on November 13 with the Commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent Lt. General Rustam Muradov.

“Issues of organizing and implementing the peacekeeping mission” were discussed, according to a news release issued by the Defense Army.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





