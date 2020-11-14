Armenian-Canadians send more humanitarian aid for people of Artsakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian community of Canada is sending more humanitarian aid for the people of Artsakh.

United Armenian Council of Ontario member Edgar Manukyan told ARMENPRESS that the supplies will be sent to Armenia on November 21.

“We’ve sent many batches of humanitarian aid earlier too, 15 tons of aid was sent from Toronto alone,” he said. Most of the emergency relief supplies include medication, sleeping bags, clothing and other essential items.

“There is no despair, we continue our work,” Manukyan said.

Manukyan said they will send ambulances in the next few weeks.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan