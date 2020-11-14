LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-11-20

LONDON, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 November:

The price of aluminum down by 0.05% to $1922.50, copper price down by 0.18% to $6921.50, lead price up by 0.86% to $1884.50, nickel price up by 0.54% to $15922.00, tin price up by 0.27% to $18260.00, zinc price down by 1.47% to $2608.50, molybdenum price stood at $20172.00, cobalt price stood at $32835.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.