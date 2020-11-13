Russia's position on NK remained unchanged during last 4.5 years – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan referred to the discussions that Russia would have provided better assistance to the Armenian side during Nagorno Karabakh war, if there was other Government in Armenia, since the present leadership was unable to ensure proper relations with Russia. ARMENPRESS reports in an interview with Public TV PM Pashinyan emphasized that it's about the position on Nagorno Karabakh issue, recording that Russia's position on Nagorno Karabakh issue has not changed in any way during the last 4.5 years.

''I mean today Russia's position on Nagorno Karabakh issue is the same as it was 4.5 years ago. And in today's state of affairs there are realities that are in line with that position, particularly, the presence of the Russian peacekeepers’', Pashinyan said, adding that it's not about the relations between the authorities of Armenia and Russia, but the position of Russia.

To the question if they are not linked with one another, PM Pashinyan said, ''You can be fully confident that in this war they are in no way linked. Because if they were linked, there would have been some changes in that position following May, 2018 and would be different from the position of pre-2018. But that position has not changed and I official announce it. But on the other hand, I can say that there are, have been and will be normal working relations between the authorities of Armenia and Russia’'.

To the question referring his relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pashinyan said, ''Working, very good''.