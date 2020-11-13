Pashinyan does not think declaration on ending NK war should be discussed under emotional background

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan referred to the question why the sitting of the National Assembly did not take place when the opposition forces wanted to convene it and discuss the situation following the declaration on ending the war in Nagorno Karabakh. ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said in an interview with Public TV that he does not think that issue should be discussed in the most emotional background.

To the remark that it can be discussed in a sober way, PM Pashinyan said, ''For a sober discussion it's necessary to first sober up and then discuss it''.

To the question if it cannot be discussed in this atmosphere, the PM answered, ''Not in this atmosphere, but in this emotional situation I don't think it's possible’'.

''It's possible to discuss with the National Assembly or opposition something when you want it to happen or you plan it to happen. But in this given case the processes developed very quickly for objective and subjective reasons'', Pashinyan said, adding that the General Staff of the Armed Forces and the political leadership of Artsakh stated that it's necessary to stop the war as soon as possible.