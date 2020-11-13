Russian, Turkish military representatives discuss future steps following the war  

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Russian and Turkish military delegations discussed in Ankara the decision on ending the war in Nagorno Karabakh and future steps, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, the Turkish Defense Ministry informed.

‘’The technical part of the negotiations between the Turkish and Russian military delegations has ended at the Ministry of National Defense of Turkey. During the consultations the upcoming works following the declaration of the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh were discussed, as well as the situation in Syria, including in Idlib. The negotiations will continue tomorrow’’, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.