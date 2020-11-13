Russia informs USA, France about its mediation efforts in NK

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Russia has informed the other OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, the USA and France, about its mediation efforts for Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov informed during a discussion dedicated to the solution of humanitarian issues in Nagorno Karabakh.

''We have provided details to our partners, first of all France and the USA, as OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs. I have talked to the French FM, presented the situation in detail and the efforts we have made. We also talked with our American partners. The UNSC in New York was fully informed about the efforts made by Russia and allowed to reach an agreement on November 9'', Lavrov said.