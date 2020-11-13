Armenian, Russian FMs discuss implementation of provisions of declaration on ending war

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, ARMENPRESS reports Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement.

''The sides discussed issued related to the practical implementation of the provisions of November 9 declaration signed by the President of the Russian Federation, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, President of the Azerbaijani Republic.

A special focus was paid to the complicated humanitarian situation in the region and its solution'', reads the statement.

During the conversation the sides also referred to other issues of bilateral agenda.