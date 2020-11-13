Martakert-Karvachar-Vardenis road to be under Armenian control for long time – Artsakh's President

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan announced that Martakert-Karvachar-Vardenis road will remain under Armenian control for a long time, ARMENPRESS reports Arayik Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page.

''Today I convened an extended working consultation.

I once again emphasized that it's necessary to take urgent measures for returning to normal life. Martakert-Karvachar-Vardenis road will be under Armenian control for a long time and the public concerns of remaining under blockade have no real grounds.

Our citizens that have lost their homes as a result of the war will be mainly inhabited in Stepanakert, as well as in our settlements of the Republic. They will be temporarily sheltered in hotels and apartments rented by the state, afterwards the housing issue of everyone will be entirely solved by state funding.

No citizen will remain out of focus and the task of the Government is to immediately solve the social problems of all our compatriots'', Harutyunyan wrote.