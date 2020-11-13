Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-11-20

YEREVAN, 13 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 November, USD exchange rate up by 0.36 drams to 495.94 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.32 drams to 586.60 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 6.42 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.18 drams to 653.55 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 243.17 drams to 29894.18 drams. Silver price up by 0.36 drams to 386.1 drams. Platinum price up by 153.52 drams to 13951.73 drams.