President of Artsakh receives Commander of Russian peacekeeping mission

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received Commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov, the President said on social media.

“Today I received commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov who arrived in Artsakh for controlling the ceasefire regime. During the meeting we exchanged views on concrete issues relating to the implementation of the responsible mission by the peacekeeping contingent”, the President of Artsakh said.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





