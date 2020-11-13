Protesters again gather at Freedom Square in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Protesters demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over the terms of the Karabakh armistice have again gathered at the Freedom Square in Yerevan.

The anti-government rally was originally organized by 17 political parties, but one of them – Alliance Party, has withdrawn from the initiative today.

The parties who called for the rally include the Republican Party of Armenia, Prosperous Armenia Party, the ARF, Fatherland, National Security, Freedom, National Agenda, National Democratic Union, National Consent, Democratic Alternative, Yerkir Tsirani, Solidarity, Democratic Liberal Union of Armenia, Christian-Democratic Union, One Armenia, and Constitutional Rights Union.

One of the organizers of the rally said the leaders of the political parties were summoned by the Special Investigations Service at 16:00. “However, our struggle won’t stop,” he said.

Police are calling on the protesters to stop the rally because the martial law prohibits gatherings.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan