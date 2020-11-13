Armenian President continues political consultations with parliamentary, extra-parliamentary forces

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian continues holding political consultations with the parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian this time received the representatives of the Democratic Party of Armenia, the Armenian Constructive Party and the Citizen’s Decision social-democratic party.

The meeting participants exchanged views on the current situation in the country, as well as the document signed by Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan over the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The party members presented their views and approaches on the current situation.

President Sarkissian highlighted the importance of maintaining national unity and stability in the country.

