Ceasefire regime observed along Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The ceasefire regime continues to be maintained along the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh reports.

On November 9 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a statement on a full ceasefire and cessation of all military actions in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone since 01:00 Yerevan Time on November 10.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan