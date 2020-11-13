Armenian President holds farewell meeting with Bulgarian Ambassador

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received today Ambassador of Bulgaria to Armenia Maria Pavlova Tzotzorkova-Kaymaktchieva on the occasion of completion of her diplomatic mission in the country, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian thanked the Ambassador for her personal contribution to the development of the bilateral relations and wished success in her future activities.

The President stated that the Armenian-Bulgarian relations have a great development potential in various areas and expressed confidence that they will continue to expand.

The Ambassador wished peace to Armenia and its people and noted that she is leaving the country with warm memories.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan