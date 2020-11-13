Putin played key role in brokering Nagorno Karabakh armistice, Kremlin says

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The role of Russian President Vladimir Putin in resolving the Nagorno Karabakh conflict was key, intense work that spanned many days preceded the settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview to RT, reports TASS.

“This role was key”, he noted. “Many, many days of hard work preceded the signing, sometimes even round-the-clock work, it was President Putin’s work”.

The Kremlin spokesperson also stated that on the background of the Karabakh situation, it’s possible to avoid conflicts between Armenians and Azerbaijanis living in Russia. Asked how the Russian authorities are going to normalize the relations between these two Diasporas, Peskov said most of the Armenians and Azerbaijanis are “respectful and responsible members of the Russian society”.

As for the contradictions between Russia and Turkey over the NK conflict, Dmitry Peskov said this factor doesn’t hinder the close partnership between the two countries. He said Turkey has adopted a consistent position on “approving the scenario of solving the conflict by force”. The Russian presidential spokesperson reminded that President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan are in constant dialogue.

