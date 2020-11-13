President Sarkissian meets with Hero of Artsakh Arkadi Ter-Tadevosyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received today Hero of Artsakh, Major-General Arkadi Ter-Tadevosyan and founders of the political council initiating group, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

At the meeting the sides exchanged views on the recent statement signed by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on end of war in Nagorno Karabakh, as well as the current situation in the country within this context.

The founders of the political council initiating group, which includes famous scientists, intellectuals, have expressed their concerns over the current situation, as well as presented their views on the ways of getting out of it.

The meeting participants agreed that it’s necessary to be able to preserve stability, public solidarity and national unity in the country. According to the President, there are numerous problems, difficulties and disagreements, but they should be solved only within law, it’s necessary to stand up, correctly assess the situation and move forward with concrete programs.

