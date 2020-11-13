Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 November

Artsakh reports more KIAs

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh released the names of 44 more troops who were killed in action during the war, bringing the death toll to 1383. 

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 




