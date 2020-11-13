Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 November

Sarkissian, His Holiness Garegin II call on to declare Nov. 22 remembrance day of fallen heroes

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met today with His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian and His Holiness Garegin II addressed a call to declare next Sunday – November 22, a day of remembering all heroes fallen for the defense of the Homeland and hold a memorial service in all Armenian churches worldwide.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 





