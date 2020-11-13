President of Artsakh discusses military-political situation with lawmakers

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting with lawmakers representing the factions in the Artsakh parliament to discuss the military-political situation and the provisions of the Russia-mediated Karabakh armistice signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan which ended the war.

“Once again I reiterated that I also had addressed the Armenian Prime Minister to make efforts to stop the war. This decision was made given the military situation, because the military command insisted on this necessity. We had some serious problems, and continuing the war would’ve led to greater victims and territorial losses, including the fall of Stepanakert, and the blockade of other cities and villages and thousands of our troops,” Harutyunyan said.

