Russian peacekeepers install 10 posts at NK line of contact and Lachin corridor

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Russian peacekeepers deployed to Nagorno Karabakh have already installed 10 observation posts at the line of contact and the Lachin corridor, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The troops and military equipment were flown in to the Erebuni airbase in Yerevan and then moved to Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh, through the town of Goris.

