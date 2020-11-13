France ready to help finding fair solution to NK conflict: Macron holds phone talk with Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the Elysee Palace reports.

The leader of France expressed readiness to contribute to finding a fair, stable and acceptable solution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“The President expressed his satisfaction over the cessation of military operations, reiterated his friendship with Armenia and the Armenian people, as well as expressed his readiness to find a lasting and acceptable solution for all sides of the NK conflict”, the statement says.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a statement on a full ceasefire and cessation of all military actions in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone since 01:00 Yerevan Time on November 10.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan