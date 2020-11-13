Baku tries to prevent potentially growing scandal with Moscow after envoy’s disrespectful remarks

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Baku is attempting to prevent a potential growing scandal with Moscow over its Ambassador Polad Bulbuloglu’s disrespectful remarks on the downing of the Russian military helicopter by Azeri forces in Armenian airspace.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s aide Hikmet Hajiyev has said that the Azeri Ambassador to Russia made “inappropriate” remarks – referring to Bulbuloglu’s comments where he said “at war as at war, anything can happen.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry had slammed the Azeri envoy’s remarks, noting that if Russia were to follow the same principle mentioned by the envoy then the response would’ve been devastating. Moscow expressed hope that Azerbaijan won’t allow itself ambiguous statement any more. They added that Moscow expects a speedy investigation into the downing of the helicopter, as vowed by Aliyev.

The Russian Mi-24 was shot down by Azerbaijani forces from Nakhijevan on November 9 while it was flying in Armenian airspace. Two crew members were killed, another one survived. Azerbaijan officially admitted shooting down the gunship, but said it was a mistake and apologized to Russia.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan