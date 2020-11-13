Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 November

Artsakh military releases names of more KIAs

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh released the names of an additional 37 servicemen who died during the Karabakh war which ended with the signing of the armistice on November 10.

The total death toll in the Artsakh military stands at 1339 as of Friday morning. This number is expected to rise because retrieval and identification of the bodies of fallen troops are ongoing. 

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





