LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-11-20

LONDON, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 November:

The price of aluminum up by 1.24% to $1923.50, copper price up by 0.76% to $6934.00, lead price up by 1.77% to $1868.50, nickel price up by 0.53% to $15836.00, tin price down by 0.14% to $18210.00, zinc price up by 0.49% to $2647.50, molybdenum price up by 1.10% to $20172.00, cobalt price stood at $32835.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





