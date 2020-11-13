Cargo transportation volume grows 4.9% in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The volume of cargo transportation in Armenia comprised 10 million 874.1 thousand tons in January-September 2020, which is an increase of 4.9% compared to the same period of 2019, the Statistical Committee reports.

The volume of cargo transportation with railway comprised 2 million 472.2 thousand tons in January-September 2020 (the growth is 6.5% compared to 2019), meanwhile the figure in the vehicle transportation comprised 7 million 55.6 thousand tons (growth is 5.2%).

Cargo transported by air comprised 11.5 thousand tons (19% decline compared to the previous year).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan