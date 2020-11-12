Russian peacekeepers arrive in Stepanakert

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Russian peacekeepers have begun monitoring the implementation of ceasefire agreements in Nagorno-Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti, official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Major-General Igor Konashenkov said.

''The ceasefire regime is respected along the entire contact line. The peacekeeping battalion of the 15th separate motorized rifle brigade entered Stepanakert at 17:00'', he said.