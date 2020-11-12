Declaration on ending war cannot be considered comprehensive settlement of NK conflict – FM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held telephone conversations with Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister of France Jean-Yves Le Drian and Deputy Secretary of State of the US Stephen Biegun, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the situation following the November 10 declaration of Prime Minister of Armenia, Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan. Minister Mnatsakanyan emphasized that the mentioned declaration is about establishment of ceasefire and deployment of peacekeepers in Artsakh and cannot be assessed as a comprehensive solution to Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The Armenian FM and the high representatives of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries also referred to the central role of Turkey in preparing, inciting and carrying out the war by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, which was manifested by both being directly involved in the military operations and sending foreign terrorists to the conflict zone. Mnatsakanyan clearly emphasized that any role of Turkey in peacekeeping mission must be ruled out, despite the attempts of that country.

The Armenian Foreign Minister expressed deep concern over the fate of the Armenian cultural heritage in the territories that has appeared under Azerbaijani control. Mnatsakanyan emphasized that the international community is well aware of the barbaric treatment of Azerbaijan towards the Armenian cultural heritage, as a result of which numerous pieces of the Armenian heritage have been destroyed in Nakhichevan, Azerbaijan and in Artsakh during the first Artsakh war.

The Interlocutors emphasized the importance of the continuation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs' format as the only internationally authorized format. Zohrab Mnatsakanyan emphasized that any issue over the Nagorno Karabakh peace process should be discussed exclusively in the sidelines of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairmanship. Mnatsakanyan emphasized the status of Artsakh and the full assurance of the security of the people of Artsakh as priorities.