Sweden to continue supporting efforts for a lasting settlement of NK conflict

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Sweden, a country that will assume chairmanship of the OSCE, will continue supporting the efforts aimed at reaching a lasting and stable settlement to Nagorno Karabakh conflict, ARMENPRESS reports foreign minister of Sweden Ann Linde said.

''The Government salutes the fact that Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed for a ceasefire. Now we are trying to get more information about the agreements and how they will be implemented. It's clear that the conflict has not ended yet and there are still many issues to be solved. For that reason it's important that the OSCE and the international community remain committed to a lasting and stable settlement through negotiations. At the end of the year, when Sweden assumes the chairmanship of the OSCE, I will continue supporting those efforts'', she said.

Ann Linde added that the clashes in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone were intensive that caused people many sufferings and significant damage. ''Sweden condemns attacks against civilian population and civilian infrastructures. It's necessary to respect the international humanitarian law. The humanitarian situation is very important. Dozens of thousands of civilians were forced to abandon the conflict zone, while populate areas and civilian objects, such as schools and hospitals have been ruined'', the Foreign Minister of Sweden said.