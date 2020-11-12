Rally organized by 17 opposition parties ends, some protesters have been arrested

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The rally organized by 17 parliamentary and extra-parliamentary parties demanding PM Pashinyan’s resignation has ended at the Freedom Square. ARMENPRESS reports ARF Bureau member Armen Rustamyan announced that another rally will be held on November 13 at 16:00 at the Freedom Square.

Immediately after the rally ended, the Police arrested some of the participants.

ARMENPRESS is trying to clarify the reasons of arresting them.

The 17 parties organized a rally also on November 11. They demand the resignation of PM Pashinyan, saying that they will present their option of overcoming the post-war situation. The Police demand to stop the rally, citing the martial law in the country.