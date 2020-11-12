Representatives of 17 opposition parties to make statement at Republic Square

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The participants of the rally organized by 17 parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces head to the Republic Square from the building of the National Security Service. ARMENPRESS reports the participants of the rally said they will make a statement at the Republic Square. The 17 parties organized a rally also on November 11. They demand the resignation of PM Pashinyan, saying that they will present their option of overcoming the post-war situation.

DEVELOPED 18:55. The participants of the rally had announced that they are heading to the Republic Square, but they are now at the Freedom Square.

The Police demand to stop the rally, citing the martial law in the country.