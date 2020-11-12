PM Pashinyan meets with parliamentary ''My step'' block

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The members of ''My step'' parliamentary faction met with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, discussed domestic and external political challenges, ARMENPRESS reports member of the faction, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Lena Nazaryan informed.

''A while ago the meeting of the ''My step'' faction with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan ended, during which the PM presented the developments and challenges before, during and after the war. Domestic and external political challenges were discussed'', Nazaryan said.

''In the nearest days the parliament will continue the works, the activities of which must be fully revised in line with new realities for ensuring stability and security in the country as a priority'', she said.