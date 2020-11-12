Participants of opposition rally march to NSS building

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The participants of the rally organized by 17 opposition parliamentary and extra-parliamentary parties are marching to the building to the National Security Service from Matenadaran.

ARMENPRESS reports the organizers of the rally said that the future destination will be presented later.

The 17 parties organized a rally also on November 11. They demand the resignation of PM Pashinyan, saying that they will present their option of overcoming the post-war situation. The Police demand to stop the rally, citing the martial law in the country.