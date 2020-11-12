No plans to change Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format – Lavrov

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says there are no plans to expand the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format.

“About 10 countries are a member to the Minsk Group, including also Turkey. The Minsk Group is regularly listening to the reports of the Co-Chairs, and each member of the Group has a right to express its opinion and present proposals. The Co-Chairs should pay attention to the position of those members of the Group that gave them the respective powers. There is no plan to expand the Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ format – Russia, US and France”, the Russian FM said during a press conference.

Lavrov said they are in constant touch with the remaining Co-Chair countries, informing that he had a talk to the French foreign minister on November 11. “My staff are in contact with the representatives of the US side who ensure the work of the US co-chairmanship on the Nagorno Karabakh issue. We are expecting the Co-Chairs in Moscow next week”, the Russian FM said.

He added that they will present in-detail the deployment process of peacekeepers in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone to the Co-Chairs. “Probably, we will consult on how we are going to contribute to the establishment of a peaceful life, taking into account the rights of all ethno-confessional communities in and around Nagorno Karabakh”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan