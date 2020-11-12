Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-11-20

YEREVAN, 12 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 12 November, USD exchange rate up by 0.82 drams to 495.58 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.81 drams to 585.28 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 6.45 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.73 drams to 653.37 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 233.29 drams to 29651.01 drams. Silver price up by 0.87 drams to 385.74 drams. Platinum price down by 40.79 drams to 13798.21 drams.