Lavrov presents details over future of Karabakh status

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov presented details on how the question of Nagorno Karabakh’s status will be solved.

He said the status will be determined after clarifying the rights of all residents of the region.

“We have proceeded from the fact that this status will be determined depending on what steps we should all take in order to help restore the ethno-confessional agreement in Nagorno Karabakh, the way it happened for many years until the war, which ended with very tragic consequences. The status can be determined only after it will be clear what rights all the people will have who have lived in Nagorno Karabakh and who have the right to return there, and of course those who continued living in that territory during this entire time,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov said it is necessary to restore trust and the inter-ethnic and inter-confessional peace. According to him, this requires the restoration of temples and mosques and organization of normal life the way it was in the past when all ethnicities and representatives of all faiths were living side by side. However, he stressed that achieving this is very difficult.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan