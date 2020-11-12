Russia to rotate its peacekeepers in Karabakh at least twice a year

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Rotation of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh will be carried out at least twice a year, according to the decree signed by President of Russia Vladimir Putin today, which clarifies several provisions of the peacekeeping mission.

According to the decree, the Russian defense ministry has been tasked to rotate the personnel of the peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh at least twice a year, as well as replace the military equipment if necessary.

The decree also defined the funding for the peacekeeping activity, in particular providing material expenditures connected with the military personnel, including paying monetary allowances, additional guarantees and compensation to their family members in accordance with the Russian legislation.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a statement on a full ceasefire and cessation of all military actions in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone since 01:00 Yerevan Time on November 10.

