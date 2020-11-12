All sides will benefit if Karabakh armistice terms are implemented, says Lavrov

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov says he believes that all parties will benefit if the agreements under the Nagorno Karabakh armistice are implemented.

Speaking during a November 12 news conference, Lavrov said the unblocking of all transportation and economic communications should have major role in reviving the region, including for the economic development of Armenia, which suffered the most as a result of being deprived from transportation and commercial links in the direction of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

“Now, in accordance to this agreement which has taken effect, all these links are being restored, the economy must breathe freely. If we bring to life everything we agreed upon, and now I don’t see any signs indicating that someone is trying to disrupt these agreements, then I am convinced that everyone will benefit,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov added that Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on November 11, and that he himself spoke with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on November 12. “I am sure that the Armenian government realizes its responsibility, understands that it has signed these agreements proceeding from the high interests of its people. And I am convinced that the completeness of this agreement will be maintained and it will be implemented,” Lavrov said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan