President Sarkissian holds meeting with ruling My Step faction lawmakers

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian continues holding political consultations with the parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

This time the President received the representatives of the ruling My Step faction led by Vice Speaker of Parliament Lena Nazaryan, head of the faction Lilit Makunts and chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on defense and security affairs Andranik Kocharyan.

The meeting participants exchanged views on the trilateral statement signed over the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as well as the current situation in the country within this context.

The officials stressed the importance of preservation of stability in the current situation, as well as the coordinated and uninterrupted operation of all state institutions.

