President Sarkissian holds meeting with National Agenda party members

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian continues holding political consultations with the parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

This time the President received the representatives of the National Agenda party led by chairman of the board Ara Hakobyan.

The meeting sides exchanged views on the trilateral statement signed over the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, as well as the current situation in the country.

The party members presented their concerns over the document and its terms, introducing their views, position and proposals.

The meeting participants highlighted the importance of maintaining stability and national solidarity in the country.

