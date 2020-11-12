Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 November

No Turkish peacekeepers to be sent to Nagorno Karabakh — Lavrov

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. No Turkish peacekeeping missions will be dispatched to the territory of Nagorno Karabakh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Russian and foreign media in an interview concerning crucial issues on the international agenda, reports TASS.

“No peacekeeping units of the Turkish Republic will be dispatched to Nagorno Karabakh. There is a clear provision on that score in the joint statement of the leaders [of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia on complete termination of hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh]”, he said.




