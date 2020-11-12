US Senator says Turkey’s Erdogan made a mockery of OSCE Minsk process
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. US Senator Ed Markey has commented on Turkey’s actions in the South Caucasus, stating that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made a mockery of the OSCE Minsk process dealing with the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
“It is a stain on this administration that they’ve allowed President Trump’s friend Erdogan to stage a land-grab in the South Caucasus and make a mockery of the OSCE Minsk process”, the Senator said.
The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has initiated a campaign, calling on American-Armenians to join Senator Ed Markey in encouraging the US to urgently re-engage as a leader of the OSCE Minsk Group, as well as to support in recognizing the independence of Artsakh and condemn Turkey-backed Azerbaijani aggression.
Editing and Translating by by Aneta Harutyunyan