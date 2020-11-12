Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 November

Ukraine’s President hospitalized due to COVID-19

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and head of his office Andriy Yermak have been hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) earlier this week, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports.

Zelenskiy and Yermak are being treated at Kyiv’s Feofaniya Clinical Hospital, Yermak's adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, said in a November 12 interview with the online newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda.

“A special office has been equipped there to enable the president to hold conferences. He has held a large number of conference calls today”, Podolyak said.

He said Yermak has a separate, isolated ward.

 





