COVID-19: Armenia reports 2132 new cases, 1794 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. 2132 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 112,680, the ministry of healthcare said today.

1794 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 70,130.

4583 tests were conducted in the past one day.

32 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 1668.

The number of active cases is 40,452.

The number of patients who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 430 (11 new such cases).

