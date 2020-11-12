Russian peacekeeping mission in Karabakh to involve helicopter gunships

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Russian Aerospace Forces Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters will be involved in the peacekeeping operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Eight Mi-8 and Mi-24 gunships have been delivered to an airfield in Yerevan.

The Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno Karabakh will comprise 1,960 military personnel with small arms, 90 armored personnel carriers, 380 vehicles and other equipment. Hundreds of the troops have already moved to the area of operation.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan