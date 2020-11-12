Ramgavar Party calls on Armenian public to refrain from anti-constitutional actions

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (Ramgavar) is calling on the Armenian public to avoid serious political shocks, refrain from the anti-constitutional actions, as well as decisions being adopted under emotional influence.

In a statement the party noted that the signing of a trilateral agreement by Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on ceasing the military operations between Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, as well as the arbitrary geopolitical developments in the region have created a difficult situation in the public and political life of Armenia and Artsakh.

“In mass protests political assessments are being given to the behavior of the current leadership and demand the resignations of the prime minister and his government. Given this, the Ramgavar Party calls on the public to avoid serious political shocks, refrain from anti-constitutional actions and decisions being adopted under emotional influence. We stress the need to very quickly and soberly analyze the current complex military-political situation in our two Republics and urge to immediately engage the remaining OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries – France and the USA, in the process through diplomatic channels, because we believe that Russia, pursuing some interest, has abused its mediation mission, ignoring and violating the interests of Artsakh-Armenians in our region. With such fighting measures it will be possible to restore what has been lost and keep our heroic people away from defeating complex, with this we can only ensure the further progress and development of our heroic people”, the statement says.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan


















